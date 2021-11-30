Barbados has become the world’s newest republic! Queen Elizabeth II has been removed as its head of state. With that, more than 390 years of British monarchical rule comes to an end. Dame Sandra Mason is the President and Mia Amor Mottley is the Prime Minister. It was at the overnight ceremony where singer Rihanna was conferred with the National Hero of Barbados honour by the PM. The video of the same has been going viral on the internet and RiRi fans are elated about this prestigious honour.

Rihanna Conferred With National Hero Of Barbados

BREAKING: Rihanna is conferred with the honor of National Hero of Barbados by the prime minister pic.twitter.com/I036f4O2zx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 30, 2021

