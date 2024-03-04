Rihanna has fans across the globe and these admirers show their affection for the singer in some form or the other. In Milan, a devoted fan of RiRi proudly showcased her admiration for the singer by revealing a tribute tattoo during a picture session with the star. The fan’s bold display of affection captured the attention of social media users, and the video has gone viral across multiple platforms. Rihanna not only obliged to take a picture but also shared a warm hug with her dedicated female fan in the end. Rihanna and Janhvi Kapoor’s Epic ‘Zingaat’ Dance at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations Takes Internet by Storm (Watch Video).

Rihanna With A Fan In Milan

Rihanna with a fan in Milan last night 🇮🇹💖https://t.co/D3Wey2kQPB — FentyStats (@FentyStats) March 3, 2024

