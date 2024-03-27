Music producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones Jr expanded his lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs to include actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Jones accuses Gooding of sexual assault on a yacht rented by Combs in the US Virgin Islands in January 2023. The original lawsuit filed in February only named Combs, alleging sexual harassment and threats over a year. In the complaint, Rodney claims that Cuba began “touching, groping, and fondling (his) legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders”. Sean Diddy Combs Sells Revolt TV Stakes Amid Sexual Assault Allegations; New Mystery Black Owner Takes Over After Federal Raid - Reports.

Cuba Gooding Jr Accused of Sexually Assaulting Producer Lil Rod

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)