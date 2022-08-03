Batgirl isn't the only film that has been shelved by Warner Bros, the upcoming Scoob! sequel, Scoob! Holiday Haunt has also been cancelled by the studio. The reason for cancellation is the same as Batgirl, to save cost. The movie reportedly had a budget of $40 Million. Batgirl Shelved: Warner Bros Issues Official Statement on Leslie Grace’s DC Film Being Scrapped.

Check Out the Tweet:

A ‘Scoob!’ sequel ‘SCOOB!: HOLIDAY HAUNT’ has been cancelled by Warner Bros Discovery. The film cost $40M and was intended to release on HBO Max. (Source: https://t.co/O9OmUt8u2x) pic.twitter.com/QX4ZezY9lR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 2, 2022

The writer of the film, Tony Cervone, also came out to talk about the cancellation. Confirming the news is true, he revealed that the film was in its final was practically finished as well and that he is beyond heartbroken.

Check Out the Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Cervone (@tonycervone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)