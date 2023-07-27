It looks like Secret Invasion failed to impress critics as the finale of the Marvel show has garnered a lot of criticism. Currently, the episode has become not only become one of the worst-reviewed Marvel outings, but also holds the title of the worst-reviewed episode of any Marvel show ever. Holding a 13% on Rotten Tomatoes, it definitely is one of the lowest rated MCU viewings. Secret Invasion Episode 6 Review: Netizens Left Disappointed by the Finale of Samuel L Jackson's Marvel Series, Call the Ending 'Rushed'.

Check Out the Post:

With a 13%, the #SecretInvasion finale is the worst-reviewed episode of a Marvel show, ever. https://t.co/6d7G5XO8hp pic.twitter.com/h2Rbl9pWQg — Phase Zero - MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) July 27, 2023

