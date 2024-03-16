Benny Blanco’s 36th birthday was an intimate affair. He celebrated his special day with his girlfriend, singer Selena Gomez, and other close pals. Benny took to IG to share another unseen picture of him with his ladylove and they look adorable together. Selena can be seen blushing as her boyfriend cuddles and kisses her during the celebration. Benny Blanco Shares Unseen Pic With Girlfriend Selena Gomez From His Birthday Bash and They Look Perfect Together!

Benny Blanco Kissing Selena Gomez

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@itsbennyblanco)

