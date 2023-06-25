Selena Gomez has shared a pic of herself in black monokini in which she’s seen posing on a yacht. Well, this is back from 2022 Italian vacation. The singer was vacaying with producer Andrea Iervolin and others in Positano, Italy. Take a look at those pics of Selena from her year-old holiday. Selena Gomez Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in These New Sunkissed Selfies (View Pics).

Selena Gomez’s Insta Post

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@selenagomez)

Throwback To 2022

Selena Gomez smiling on a yacht in Italy pic.twitter.com/T4OmWgaTtT — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource2) August 3, 2022

Yachting In Italy

Selena Gomez looks amazing on a yacht in Italy pic.twitter.com/AhQjwONb8z — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) August 3, 2022

