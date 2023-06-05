Cousins Selena Gomez and Priscilla Cosme have once again set major sister goals. Selena was not just the maid of honour at cousin Priscilla’s wedding, but she is also the godmother to her oldest child. The singer has shared a few pics on Insta and expressed her love for her cousin sister. Selena wrote, “You’re my forever and ever @pmdeleon22! Love you so much. Grateful for family.” Video of Selena Gomez Happily Posing for Selfies With Fans in Paris Is Winning the Internet – WATCH.

Selena Gomez And Priscilla Cosme

