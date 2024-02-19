Selena Gomez recently shared pictures from her recent Paris vacation on Instagram, showcasing the city's beauty. The ''Love On'' singer, who recently announced her new single, captioned the photos as '40 hours. Paris.' In one picture, Selena is seen strolling down an empty street with the Eiffel Tower in the background, while in another, she enjoys a croissant and chocolate. Another photo captures her relaxing in a bathtub, facing away from the camera. It appears she is thoroughly enjoying her Paris getaway. However, the question remains: who took these photos? Was it her boyfriend, Benny Blanco? Selena Gomez Shares Loved-Up Pictures With Boyfriend Benny Blanco on Instagram!.

Selena Gomez's Instagram Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

