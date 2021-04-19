The wait is finally over, as after teasing fans the first look poster of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, makers have now also dropped the first promo of the adventurous flick featuring Simu Liu and it looks wow. The video is packed with some jaw-dropping stunts and of course, is high on action. Don't miss it, have a look.

Check Out The Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)