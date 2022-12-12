Singer Cher shared on Twitter the passing of her mom, Georgia Holt, who was also a singer and actress, died on December 10 at the age of 96. Cher tweeted, “Mom is gone”. It was three months ago when Georgia was hospitalised with pneumonia. Gary Friedkin Dies at 70 Due to COVID.

Georgia Holt Passes Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Cher’s Tweet

Mom is gone😔 — Cher (@cher) December 11, 2022

