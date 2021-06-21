Snake Eyes: G.I.Joe Origins trailer is finally here. The reboot of the live-action franchise sees Henry Golding in Japan turning into an assassin in the titular role. Directed by Robert Schwentke, Snake Eyes also stars Samara Weaving, Ursula Corbero, Iko Uwais, Andrew Koji and Steve Allerick. The movie is set to release on July 23.

