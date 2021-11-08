Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” had a winner act this time, all thanks to Goober, a clown played by Cecily Strong. She responded to the stringent Texan law that effectively bans abortion after six weeks in a subtle manner and won everyone's hearts including a rare applaud for the SNL skit by the critics.

Goober the Clown (who had an abortion when she was 23) pic.twitter.com/1rFv6UrPGu — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 7, 2021

