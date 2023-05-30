Andy Samberg has officially joined the Spider-Verse as the star is voicing Scarlet Spider in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Scarlet Spider in the comics goes by the real identity of Ben Reilly who was made to be a clone of Peter Parker. Also starring Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac and more, the film releases in theatres on June 1, 2023 in Indian cinemas. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Review: Early Reactions Rave About the Animation and Storytelling in Shameik Moore's Marvel Film, Call it a 'Total Blast'.

Check Out the Post:

Andy Samberg is confirmed to voice Ben Reilly in ‘ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’. pic.twitter.com/f3MbOycO5m — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 29, 2023

