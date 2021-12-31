Tom Holland's MCU movie is already a winner in the Indian market. As the superhero film has managed to earn Rs 3.25 crore on its fifteenth day at the box office. The flick that released in India on December 16 has been performing extremely well at the ticket window. The current total of the Marvel flick stands at Rs 189.67 crore. We feel in a couple of days, it will surely enter the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian BO.

Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office India:

#SpiderMan stays strong in Week 2, despite stiff competition from #83TheFilm [premium multiplexes] and #PushpaHindi [mass pockets]… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 10.10 cr, Sun 10 cr, Mon 4.45 cr, Tue 3.65 cr, Wed 3.40 cr, Thu 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 189.67 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ktZKD3kmIn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2021

