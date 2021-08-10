Today is Peter Parker's birthday and all his fans wanted was the trailer of Spider-Man No Way Home. But obviously, that didn't happen and they are heartbroken. They are making their disappointment apparent on social media.

Happy birthday #PeterParker still no trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome :/ pic.twitter.com/Q9xjNDe5GF — Spider-Man No Way Home, Venom and Morbius News (@spidervenom69) August 10, 2021

The sadness

To the people that thought we were getting a #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer on Spider-Man Day: pic.twitter.com/H2Msb6PHJm — JonnyAdventure (@AdventureJonny) August 1, 2021

What's the point of all this?

August 10th just ended without any news on #SpiderManNoWayHome... What was the Spiderman week for?🥲 — 鳥居康剛 (@YazTorii) August 10, 2021

Belief system in jeopardy

I'm becoming convinced that #SpiderManNoWayHome isn't a real movie but just an elaborate hoax — David Lasdon (@WTPDavid) August 10, 2021

The joke is on?

Spider-Man fans who thought we were getting a #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer today... pic.twitter.com/SUIch1G3wO — Johnny Movie (@JohnnyMovie2) August 10, 2021

