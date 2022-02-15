Spider-Man: No Way Home has been constantly shattering records, which is impressive considering it was released in the pandemic. The latest record is it beating James Cameron's Avatar domestically at the box office and becoming the third highest grossing film in the US. The Tom Holland starrer has grossed $760.98 Million domestically which brings it total collection up to $1.8 Billion.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is now the third highest grossing film ever domestically at $760.9M 🕸

