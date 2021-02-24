In a video posted by Tom Holland on his social media, the heartthrob revealed the title of his upcoming Spider-Man movie as Spider-Man: No Way Home. The funny video also features Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned). Spider-Man: No Way Home, produced by Marvel and Sony Pictures and directed by Jon Watts, is releasing in theatres on Christmas 2021.

Watch Video below:

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

