Spy Kids: Armageddon serves as a reboot to the original Spy Kids franchise. The film directed by Robert Rodriguez stars Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi in the leading roles. The makers have dropped the first look of the upcoming spy comedy that gives glimpses of the next generation of spies. Spy Kids: Armageddon is all set to be premiered on Netflix on September 22. Spy Kids: Armageddon: Robert Rodriguez Introduces New Generation Of Spies In First Look.

Spy Kids: Armageddon First Look

New family. New adventure. This is the next generation of spies. Spy Kids: Armageddon, directed by Robert Rodriguez, premieres September 22. pic.twitter.com/Cx73H6d8K3 — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2023

