Robert Rodriguez is all set to reboot the beloved family franchise with Spy Kids: Armageddon, introducing fresh characters to the mix. The Netflix film's teaser introduces new young stars, Connor Esterson and Everly Carganilla, as siblings who stumble upon their parents' (Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi) top-secret spy hideout. Via a hologram recording, their mother informs them of a critical situation. Similar to the original Spy Kids movie, the siblings step up to rescue their parents after a mission gone awry, embracing the world of espionage themselves. Spy Kids: Armageddon will release on Netflix on September 22, 2023.