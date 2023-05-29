Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin were seen shaving Jeremy Strong's head in a new video that surfaced. It's unclear whether the video was shot long ago or recently, but it is clear how Jeremy's character Kendall Roy's shaved head started off. In a room full of crowded people who were recording the moment, Jeremy Strong stood shirtless with his back to a mirror, as Kieran and Sarah took turns to shave the top of his head. Succession Season 4 Episode 10: The Roy Siblings are at Odds With Each Other in This Promo For the Series Finale of Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin's HBO Drama.

View Jeremy, Sarah and Kieran's Video:

Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook shaving Jeremy Strong’s head after ‘SUCCESSION’ wrapped filming pic.twitter.com/s7cjuqHT4e — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 29, 2023

