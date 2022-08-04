While not officially announced, Warner Bros reportedly had a Supergirl film in development starring Sasha Calle, but looks like that's not happening anymore. After the cancellation of Batgirl, it looks like Warner Bros is cleaning house with some of its movies slate, and the Supergirl film was in the chopping block. You can see Sasha Calle make her debut as the superhero next year in Andy Muschietti's The Flash which releases on June 23, 2023. Batgirl Shelved: Plot Rumours Go Viral Post Cancellation of Leslie Grace's DC Film; All You Need to Know About the Shelved Batman Spinoff.

Check Out The Source:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)