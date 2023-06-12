Taylor Swift is one of the most loved singers in Hollywood right now. Currently, she is touring the USA via her The Eras Tour and fans are having a blast. Now, due to high demand in Brazil and Mexico, the "Karma" star has added new tour dates in the said countries. Taylor Swift Blames Alleged Ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn for Leaking the News of Their Split - Reports.

Taylor Swift New Tour Dates:

Taylor Swift adds two more #ErasTour dates in Brazil and another in Mexico due to high demand. pic.twitter.com/vC98YDN8Ju — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)