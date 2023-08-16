Taylor Swift has certainly had a great year, being on her Eras Tour and breaking multiple records. And just when you think it couldn't get any better, there will now be a special course taught on the singer. The class which is called "Psychology of Taylor Swift – Advanced Topics of Social Psychology", will now be taught at Arizona State University. Taylor Swift Announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’! Singer’s ‘Favourite Re-Record’ To Be Out on October 27.

