Taylor Swift has dropped in the best surprise for all Swifties! The singer took to Instagram announced saying, ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you’. Calling it as her ‘favourite re-record’, the singer shared album cover and confirmed that this version will be out on October 27. Taylor Swift Becomes One of the Top Singers in the World With Her Recently Approved Batch of Records!

‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)