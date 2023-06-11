Tenoch Huerta is a Mexican actor known for his role in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The actor has been accused of sexual assault by a saxophonist. She shared a post on Instagram against Poder Prieto that published a podcast she participated without her consent. She even accused the group of protecting Tenoch whom she labelled as ‘PREDATOR and RAPIST’. Percy Hynes White Breaks Silence On Sexual Assault Allegations; Wednesday Star Denies Accusations and Claims His Family and Friends Have Been Getting Threats.

Tenoch Huerta Accused Of Sexual Assault

Tenoch Huerta (Photo Credits: Twitter/@PopBase)

The Saxophonist’s Accusations

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Translated Post

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Poder Prieto’s Response

Esperamos el derecho de réplica. Se nos acusa de no haberle pagado por este podcast. No le podemos pagar algo que NO es producción nuestra. Y no lo publicamos, solo se recomendó ese contenido como recomendamos contenido casi todos los días... https://t.co/sTM3tdO8rV — Poder Prieto (@poderprieto_mx) June 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)