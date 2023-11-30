Sebastian Stan is… hired! According to Deadline, Stan is slated to star in an upcoming film titled The Apprentice, alongside Maria Bakalova and Jeremy Strong. The Marvel star is reportedly lined up to portray a young Donald Trump in Ali Abbasi's upcoming film. Deadline also reports that Bakalova will take on the role of the late Ivana Trump, a businesswoman who collaborated with her then-husband Donald Trump on some of his most prominent real estate projects. Strong is set to portray Roy Cohn, as per the outlet. Cohn, a notorious lawyer and fixer, was considered a mentor by Trump in the early stages of his career. Pam & Tommy: Sebastian Stan, Lily James as Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson First Look From Hulu’s Limited Series Out!.

Sebastian Stan To Portray The Role Of Donald Trump:

