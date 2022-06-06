The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes teaser is out! The teaser video gives a sneak peek on the first look of the action-adventure film. The synopsis of the movie reads, "It follows a young Coriolanus Snow as he develops feelings for the female District 12 tribute during the 10th Hunger Games." The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will hit the big screens on November 17, 2023. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: Tom Blyth Roped In to Play Young Snow For Lionsgate's Hunger Games Prequel.

Check It Out:

🚨 At the 2022 #MTVAwards we got an EXCLUSIVE first look at @TheHungerGames: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes! @rachelzegler & Tom Blyth star in the latest adaption of the #HungerGames, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ZNQp9HnjYM — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 5, 2022

