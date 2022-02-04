A few days back we were greeted by Michael Giacchino's theme for Batman from The Batman. Now, we get the Riddler's theme from the movie that has a very villainous tone to it. Having a more choir like feel to it, it has a huge crescendo in the middle. It surely will fill you up with the chills.

Listen To The Theme Below:

