The Kardashians is a reality show about the Kardashian and Jenner clan and their love lives, the pressures of being in the spotlight, running businesses and managing kids. The show has been renewed for a second season. A new look for The Kardashians season 2 is now out.

Watch Video Here:

Season 2? Count us in. 🤍 The second season of #TheKardashians is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/pI1z0LrEk3 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)