The Little Mermaid live-action remake is drawing closer and fans are super excited! But there is one thing that the movie makers did not pay much attention to for the "Kiss the Girl" song and that is LIGHTING! It is one of the most important aspects of a film and for some reason when the iconic song of the film plays, it's all darkness and no light. Netizens are not happy about having to squint their eyes to see Ariel and Eric being romantic in a beautiful setting, and this has made the internet react in the best way it knows how. Memes. The Little Mermaid Trailer: Halle Bailey Stuns as Ariel in Disney's Upcoming Remake of the Animated Classic.

View Reactions Here:

Leaked footage of what “Under the Sea” is going to look like pic.twitter.com/ggl4AUhrOs — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) May 8, 2023

Turn Off the Lights

Sorry What?

Tsk Tsk Tsk

here Disney I got you a gift pic.twitter.com/OX2hxceahF — Hannah Shaw-Williams (@HSW3K) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)