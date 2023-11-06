According to box office insider Luiz Fernando, The Marvels' pre-sale tickets have been the weakest for any MCU film in the post-Covid era. This suggests a potential lack of interest from general audiences in this new installment. The insider also mentions that Disney doesn’t have much faith in the flick. So, are the audiences simply feeling Marvel fatigue? The Marvels: Park Seo-joon's Role in Brie Larson's Marvel Film LEAKED? Here's What We Know!

The Marvels Advance Ticket Sales Is Poor:

‘THE MARVELS’ ticket pre-sales are, unfortunately, not doing well. It could potentially be heading to the lowest grossing opening weekend for a MCU movie ever. (Via: @Luiz_Fernando_J) pic.twitter.com/q6zU3WYbxK — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) November 5, 2023

