The Korean star Park Seo-joon is all set to make his Hollywood debut in the upcoming Marvel film The Marvels. While the news of his casting had sent ripples of excitement among fans, little to no details were available of what character he is playing in the movie. Even when the trailer came out, save for a small glimpse, the promo didn't reveal much about this role except that he could be playing some royal character from outer space. Park Seo Joon Makes Hollywood Debut As Yan D’ Aladna in the Marvels and Fans Are over the Moon! Here’s How Twitterati Reacted to His First Look.

However, certain 'plot leaks' on Reddit and even a leaked toy-line are giving some very keen-eyed Marvel fans enough speculations about his character. So apparently Park Seo-joon is playing Prince Yan who rules a planet called Aladna where the inhabitants can only communicate through each other through songs! Which means at some point, The Marvels is going to turn into a musical! So expect the star to impress the global audience with his dulcet tones, that is, he is getting to sing his songs.

But from what we learnt from the leaks, his character has a more personal connection to Brie Larson's Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. So in the film, he would be playing her husband! Yes, you read that right!

However, their marriage is more of an accidental union of convenience, as Carol and Yan get accidentally married to each other in a case of miscommunication. The leaks claim that there is no love between the two, but Carol had to seek his help out to deal with a bigger threat. The Marvels: Fans Disappointed With #MeToo Accused Mohan Kapur's Presence in Trailer, Want Marvel to Recast Him or Reshoot His Scenes - Here's Why.

Here's the apparent leak storyline that reveals his character:

The plot of The Marvels had leaked quite a few months back on Reddit, and here's what we found about Yan and Carol from the page. Warning though, if the leak is TRUE, then there are MAJOR SPOILERS ahead.

The Marvels Leaked Plot from Reddit (Photo Credits: Reddit)

Whether the leaks are true or not, will either be confirmed when the new trailer of The Marvels are out, or when the film arrives in theatres on November 10, 2023.

