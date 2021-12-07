Warner Bros drops the new trailer of Lana Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections. It has some amazing imagery and terrific action sequences, and continues Neo and Trinity's love story from the original trilogy. Priyanka Chopra appears in one scene, perhaps as grownup Sati, to reveal a key aspect of Neo's fate.

Watch the Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)