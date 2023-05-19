The New Boy, a drama film by Australian Indigenous filmmaker Warwick Thornton on which Cate Blanchett takes both a starring role and is a producer received standing ovation. Speaking about the film, set in 1940s Australia deals with a nine-year old orphan boy (portrayed by newcomer Aswan Reid) who arrives in the dead of night at a remote monastery, run by a nun (Blanchett). Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny: Harrison Ford Gets Emotional After Receiving a 5-Minute Standing Ovation For His Action Film at Cannes 2023 (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Here:

Cate Blanchett and director Warwick Thornton receive a sustained applause and standing ovation for ‘The New Boy’ #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/bSJ4KEDcdq — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)