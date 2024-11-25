All’s Fair is the upcoming legal drama starring Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson and Teyana Taylor. Recently, photos from the set featuring Kardashian and Nash leaked online. In the photos, Kardashian stuns in an all-white ensemble, featuring a tailored blazer top and a thigh-high slit skirt. She completed her look with red mesh stockings, red wedge-heeled shoes and a matching red handbag. Her vintage-inspired hairdo and chic makeup added a sexy touch to her overall appearance. Set to premiere on Hulu, the series follows a successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm in Los Angeles. ‘All’s Fair’: Halle Berry No Longer Part of Ryan Murphy’s Legal Drama.

Leaked Photos of Kim Kardashian From ‘All’s Fair’ Set

People wake up!!!! New pics of Kim Kardashain & Niecy Nash filming ALL’S FAIR 😍😍❤️ Kim omgg pic.twitter.com/vmtq1GpqZb — leandre koffi (@leandek15) November 24, 2024

