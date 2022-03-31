The Razzie Awards, a satire on the Oscars that makes fun of critically-maligned movies, took to Twitter to react to Bruce Willis' decision to retire from acting. The megastar has been diagnosed with Aphasia which is a type of brain damage that impacts one's cognitive abilities. They made fun of the whole development saying, "Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021. " Vincent D’Onofrio felt that it was disrespectful of them to write such a tweet and called them out on the social media platform.

Take A Look At The Tweets Below:

This is very disrespectful. With respect I hope one day you learn and better yourself. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 31, 2022

