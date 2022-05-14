Alexander Skarsgard and Dane DeHaan are all set to lead the film titled The Tiger. To be directed by Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi, The Tiger follows a man who has to hunt down a tiger who killed a poacher in defense. The story sees him contemplate whether he does want to go through with the job or no as he questions it. The Northman Trailer: Alexander Skarsgard Shows Off His Viking Rage in This New Promo For Robert Eggers' Film! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Source Below:

Alexander Skarsgård and Dane DeHaan have been cast in ‘THE TIGER’ with Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi set to direct. The film follows a man whose sense of duty is tested when charged with hunting down & exterminating a tiger that killed a poacher in self-defense. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/0z9ERIIjjh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)