The Northman the past week has received great reviews from critics, and what better way to celebrate it than dropping another trailer. Alexander Skarsgard shows off his Viking rage in the new trailer as he mows down his enemies to extract revenge for the murder of his family. Directed by Robert Eggers, The Northman releases on April 22, 2022.

Watch The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)