The second season of The White Lotus 2 is back and after winning an Emmy for her portrayal of Tanya last season, Jennifer Coolidge is back as the same character, this time in Sicily from October 30, 2022 The show is once again written and directed by Mike White and it looks promising. HBO shared a promo of the same on social media. Haley Lu Richardson, Tom Hollander Join White Lotus Season Two.

Take a look:

A vacation to die for. Experience all that #TheWhiteLotus Sicily has to offer, October 30 on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/KjREa6r9EN — HBO (@HBO) October 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)