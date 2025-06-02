Italy's Mount Etna erupted today, June 2, in Sicily, sending a massive plume of ash high into the sky and forcing tourists to flee for safety. Videos from the scene show dark clouds of ash billowing as visitors hurriedly evacuate the area. Reportedly, Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported strong, nearly continuous strombolian explosions since early morning. Notably, Mount Etna is Europe's highest active volcano. Volcano Erupts in Japan: Mount Sakurajima Erupts Again, Sends Ash Plumes Soaring Into Sky Over Kyushu (Watch Video).

Mount Etna Erupts, Tourists Flee

Volcanoes don't smoke, it's ash. — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) June 2, 2025

Volcano Eruption Sends Ash Over Sicily

🧵 Holy shit! Significant pyroclastic flow formed from Etna's South-East Crater not long ago 👀👀 1/pic.twitter.com/Ia0Qd01AhF — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) June 2, 2025

Mount Etna Eruption Captured on Camera from Distance

Parents sent me this from Sicily - Mount Etna erupting pic.twitter.com/tnjJcAwTjO — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)