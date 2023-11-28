Jennifer Lopez's ability to continually reinvent herself across various artistic mediums is truly impressive! Jennifer is all set to release her ninth studio album, ''This Is Me...Now,'' on February 16, 2024 which will include 13 new songs. Alongside the album's launch, the singer will also unveil This Is Me...Now: The Film on Prime Video. Described as 'an intimate, fantastical, and narrative-driven reflection of Lopez's quest for love,' the film aims to redefine genres, offering an immersive cinematic experience replete with star-studded cameos. Directed by Dave Meyers, it serves as an ode to Lopez's journey of self-healing and her enduring belief in fairy-tale endings. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Sing 'Wonderful World' by Sam Cooke in This Cute Clip Shared on His Birthday! (Watch Video).

Jennifer Lopez To Release Her Ninth Album on February 16, 2024:

