Jennifer Lopez shared a sweet and simple wish for her hubby Ben Affleck on his birthday. The singer shared a cute video of them during a car ride where they're seen singing "Wonderful World" by Sam Cooke. Dressed in matching white tank top and t-shirt, Jenny and Ben seemed to be enjoying the beautiful day with the wind in their hair. Ben Affleck Birthday Special: From Air to Argo, Ranking All 5 of the Batman Star’s Directorial Features from Worst to Best.

View Jennifer and Ben's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

