Shortly after Selena Gomez reportedly discussed with Taylor Swift the alleged incident where Kylie Jenner avoided taking a photo with her at the 2024 Golden Globes, Timothée Chalamet stepped in to clarify things. In Beverly Hills, amidst persistent questioning by a TMZ paparazzo about the Golden Globes speculation, Chalamet skillfully sidestepped initially before setting the record straight. He confirmed his rapport with Gomez and dispelled any notions of discord between Jenner and Gomez. So, as per Chalamet's own words, it's all calm and collected in his world! ‘Stop Overanalysing’ Selena Gomez Shuts Down Rumours of Gossiping About Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner With Taylor Swift at Golden Globes 2024.

Timothée Chalamet Talks About Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner's Feud

O ator Timothée Chalamet respondeu a um paparazzi sobre os rumores que aconteceram entre ele, Kylie Jenner e Selena Gomez no Globo de Ouro dizendo que isso não passa de uma "besteira". pic.twitter.com/RLVIoxjyMs — Portal Selena Brasil (@PortalSelenaBR) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)