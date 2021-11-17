Turning Red is the story of Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old, who turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins, Turning Red releases on March 11, 2022.

Take A Look At The Trailer Below:

