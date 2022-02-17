Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany Gonzales who are expecting their second child, shared an announcement video on Instagram. In the clip, the duo could be seen at their happiest. Holding daughter Ashtyn Lilly in one hand, Brittany in the baby gender reveal video could be seen pulling the string of a balloon and after a lot of hardwork gets to know that it's a boy!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kellan Lutz (@kellanlutz)

