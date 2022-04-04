Jared Leto’s Marvel movie Morbius fell as a victim for negative reviews from all around. And suddenly a fake quote of Martin Scorsese praising Morbius fooled Tyrese Gibson. Gibson posted the update on Instagram, which is now deleted. He wrote, "I was aghast to find out it was based on a comic book. This is the truest height of cinema and even I cannot top it. A wise man admits when he is wrong and I was wrong, I apologize to all comic book movies." Morbius Review: Fans Are Concerned About the Negative Reviews of Jared Leto’s Marvel Movie.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Tyrese Gibson fell for a fake Martin Scorsese quote praising #Morbius as 'the truest height of cinema' 💀 pic.twitter.com/sgu8cjBF0i — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 3, 2022

