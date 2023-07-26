A video of Margot Robbie is winning the internet. The Barbie star is seen interacting with a deaf fan in sign language. This old video from the screening of her film Amsterdam has gone viral now. Her humble gesture of spending that quality moment with the hearing-impaired fan has made hearts melt. Check out this adorable throwback moment: Barbie Box Office Collection Day 4: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig’s Film Mints $188.12 Million in USA.

Margot Robbie Interacting With A Deaf Fan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

