Janet Jackson who recently had a concert on Monday night was seen seductively dancing with her backup dancer on stage. The "All For You" singer put her hand up to his face and caressed him, after which she proceeded to make out with him. While many fans applauded her daring behaviour, some others said she's "too old" to be acting like this. Skai Jackson Dressed Up as Janet Jackson for Halloween.

Janet Jackson with Backup Dancer

Janet Jackson wilding on stage 😂pic.twitter.com/4eIdFoAptx — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 5, 2023

