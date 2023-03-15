A video from Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Holi celebration has gone viral on the internet. It shows the singer colouring his white Rolls Royce with Holi colours. Nick can be seen atop the luxurious vehicle and transferring colours from his clothes on the bonnet. Priyanka Chopra Runs Away From Hubby Nick Jonas As He Launches Holi Attack on the Citadel Star! (View Pic).

Nick Jonas Celebrating The Festival Of Colours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

